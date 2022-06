Former Winslow High School girls basketball coach Don Petranovich, who led the school to eight state championships, died on Wednesday, June 8. He was 81. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at Greer’s Mortuary, located at 316 W. Second St. in Winslow. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 220 W. Second St. in Winslow. There will be a memorial gathering at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Petranovich Gym at Winslow High School.

