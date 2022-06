Following is a wrap-up of early June 7 primary election results for several Ventura County offices. As of 1:25 a.m. Wednesday these are the vote totals, with votes still being counted. In contests with more than one candidate the two top vote getters will face each other in the November 8 general election. When a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote they automatically win and will be sworn in to office in January.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO