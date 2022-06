Summit County, June 2022 — Curated Courthouse unveiled its most permanent piece to date in the historic Summit County Courthouse with A New Dawn Blooms, a large ceramic work affixed to the courthouse wall by Akron area ceramics artist, Bonnie Cohen. May celebrations included a talkback with Akron Public School’s student artists who had been part of the project, as well as a ceremony and reception comprised of the public, donors, artists, and special guests.

