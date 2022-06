Memorial Day weekend is often thought of as the unofficial start of summer and vacation is coming for many of us, but now is also the time of year when we must start thinking about and preparing for Hurricane Season. As Floridians, it’s a stressful topic but a necessary one that needs our attention. Like Benjamin Franklin said, “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” While last year’s season left us fairly unscathed — outside of our brush with Hurricane Elsa’s heavy rains which caused flooding in some areas — it still produced 21 named storms and was the third busiest on record.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO