PITTSBURGH — The Tampa Bay Bandits take on the New Orleans Breakers Sunday at 4 p.m. on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. Tampa Bay enters play at 4-4 overall after defeating the Houston Gamblers last Sunday, 13-3. New Orleans brings in a 5-3 mark and fell to the Birmingham Stallions last Saturday, 10-9.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO