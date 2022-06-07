Recent News Articles

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Victorville, California
 3 days ago

Media Alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 7, 2022

Green Tree Boulevard Closed at Hesperia Road

WHAT: Road Closure for Intersection Improvements

WHEN: June 8 through Sept. 23 (24 hours, everyday)

WHERE: Intersection of Green Tree Boulevard and Hesperia Road

DESCRIPTION: Beginning June 8, crews will make improvements at the intersection of Green Tree Boulevard and Hesperia Road for the City of Victorville’s new Green Tree Extension. As a result, there will be no access to and from Green Tree Boulevard at Hesperia Road. In addition, Hesperia Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

This road closure will be in effect from June 8 through Sept. 23.

Detours will be in place and delays are expected. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. Those who must travel in the vicinity should budget extra time for their commutes. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and obey all posted traffic signs, devices, and personnel.

Questions can be directed to (760) 955-5158.

# # #

Victorville is a city located in the Victor Valley of San Bernardino County, California.

