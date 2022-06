TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A business in downtown Tulare is asking for the community’s help after it was broken into three times in the span of nearly two weeks. The break-ins happened at the Deli Delicious on J Street. Surveillance video from inside the business shows a suspect breaking into the business around 3:30 in […]

TULARE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO