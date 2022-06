A recent site visit has revealed that construction is continues to advance at a four-story, two-family building at 1515 West Stiles Street in Cecil B. Moore, Lower North Philadelphia. The development, which has been topped out since last visit, rises on the north side of the block between North 15th and North 16th streets, a few blocks south of Temple University. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, the building will span 3,106 square feet and will feature a basement and a roof deck. Permits list the site as a Philadelphia city property and specify Metro Impact, LLC as the contractor.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO