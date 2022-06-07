Tim Chuey Weather

Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES....
Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 16 the Good category measuring Ozone. Oakridge: The Air Quality Index is 7 in the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. Cottage Grove: The Air Quality Index 15 in the Good category measuring Ozone. Data courtesy of Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA.org) EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD POLLEN...
UO Graduation Commencement is on June 13, and is expected to draw up to 30,000 people to the Autzen Stadium area between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. The main event will be at Autzen from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with other events on campus later in the day. Traffic in the area will be congested, especially during the morning commute time and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Coburg Road between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and campus. Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit and other EPD personnel will manage traffic flow similar to what is done for a home football game.
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — A mountain climbing guide from Oregon was killed and at least four other people were injured in separate accidents over the past two days while trying to summit the peak of Mount Shasta in Northern California in treacherous conditions, authorities said Tuesday. Jillian Webster, 32,...
COOS BAY — A recently hired Oregon hospital chief operations officer no longer holds the job after hospital officials say they learned he had been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison on charges of wire fraud and false representation of a Social Security number. Larry Butler Jr.,...
Incident: Motorcycle Flees Scene of Traffic Stop / Death Investigation. Location: Mohawk Blvd & Olympic St, Springfield Oregon. More Information: SPD Public Information Coordinator, spdpio@springfield-or.gov. Completed By: Sergeant Kirkpatrick. ARRESTED: Frank Vincent Nelson 35 year old Male of Sweet Home. CHARGES: Charges Pending. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT: On June 6th 2022...
More Information: SPD Public Information Coordinator, spdpio@springfield-or.gov. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT: The Springfield Police Department was alerted to another phone scam regarding subpoena service and potential criminal charges. The most recent scam involved a subject representing themselves as a Sergeant with SPD and notified the victim that a subpoena was dropped off at a work address, and that they missed court. The suspect then gave her options on how to resolve the issue. The victim wisely identified the scam when the suspect asked her which agency was closest to her, which we would obviously know.
At around 5:30 p.m. a Eugene woman in the 1400 block of High Street called to report a man tried to steal her vehicle keys from her. She reported she had a front door open to her daughter’s residence and spotted a man, later identified as James Eugene Jones, age 52, standing at the doorway. He wanted her vehicle keys and she refused. Jones is reported to have become agitated and then when the victim tried to shut the door, he prevented this and got his foot over the threshold. There was a struggle over the door. The victim was able to get it closed and locked and then called police. Shortly thereafter, Central Lane 911 received a report from a residence nearby, where a vehicle had been stolen at knifepoint (300 block of E. 15th Avenue).
Private companies providing services to inmates in Oregon’s jails must abide by federal laws prohibiting discrimination in public accommodations, the state Supreme Court ruled in a case involving a deaf man who filed a federal discrimination lawsuit. The ruling last week by Oregon’s highest court notches a victory for...
