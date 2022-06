WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A week after the family of Kurt Krueger pleaded for answers about his unsolved hit-and-run death, Wichita Police announced an arrest in the case Thursday afternoon. Latrell Thompson, 31, of Wichita, was arrested on a charge of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death. The arrest stems from the investigation into the hit-and-run that fatally injured the 49-year-old Krueger on May 1. Thompson is being held on $100,000 bond.

