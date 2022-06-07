Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

When Nebraska native Jennifer Schuckman agreed to help at the Kentucky Derby, little did she know that it would have historic implications. Schuckman, a 2005 graduate of Norfolk High, was serving as an outrider to help a Derby entrant reach the starting gate. As fate would have it, she was escorting Rich Strike to the post.
Nebraska caught its first glimpse of Riley Van Poppel at the County Fair. That’s what football coaches at Argyle (Texas) High School call their set of quick conditioning drills during a weight room workout, and Van Poppel was in the middle of the circuit as NU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, perhaps a week on his new job, was visiting the school.
The qualities of an Appaloosa are as numerous as the spots on its coat. LuAnn Bickford of Springerville, Arizona, likes the color and mind of the Appaloosa breed, as well as the horse’s agility and ability. What is the Appaloosa mind like?. “Their mind is kind of like a...
USA Today on Friday filed a public-records lawsuit against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's director of records for denying a request to provide details about the metrics outlined in Scott Frost's and Fred Hoiberg's restructured contracts. Journal Star reporters filed a public-records request seeking the same information and also were denied,...
Kolby Larson will get one last high school experience for wrestling. The Burwell graduate was selected to participate in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association all-star dual at 11 a.m. Saturday at Northwest High School. Larson said he’s looking forward to competing in the event. “It’s going to be...
Nebraska wrestling legend Jordan Burroughs earned a spot on Team USA's roster for the 2022 World Championships on Wednesday in New York City. It didn't come easy. Burroughs and his opponent Chance Marsteller went into the third match of the 79-kilogram (174-pound) best-of-three format at Final X New York. In...
After a dominant outing Thursday night at Ryder Park, one thing is clear. Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (6-0) is rounding back into championship form. After five straight rainouts, DCB came ready to play and won 11-2 over Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy (4-4) through great pitching by starter Tanner Simdorn and a six-run seventh inning. Simdorn only allowed four hits and struck out 12 batters in six innings of action with just one error committed by his team.
OMAHA -- It didn't make sense to open the Peregrine Hotel during a time when people weren't traveling. So the Omaha hotel, near 18th and Douglas streets, opened about a year later than planned. Business is starting to pick up, creating a sense of things returning to normal, said general...
HENDERSON -- Every year, the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park holds a kids' event reenacting and telling the story of the immigrants’ journey from Russia to America and how they came to Henderson. When the kids arrive at the park, they are directed to a few tubs of clothing that...
Facing a 5-3 deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning, U-Save Pharmacy hadn’t gotten much going offensively. Then, in the blink of an eye and with a little help from the weather, momentum was on the Grand Island seniors’ side, and they sealed the victory in the top of the rainy seventh inning.
The deadline for registering a Grand Island Games team is July 1. Grand Island Games is an adult team Olympics-style community event planned for July 28 to 30. Participating teams can be made up of coworkers, neighborhoods, churches, service clubs, friends and others. GIG events include sand volleyball, tug-of-war, combat archery, bowling, GIG Bowl, pickleball, Texas hold’em, scavenger hunt, obstacle course, spikeball and more.
Community festivals continue in full force around the area this weekend with the Cornstalk Festival in Cairo, Summer Kick-off in Palmer and Giltner Daze in, well, Giltner!. And of course, the Comstock Windmill Festival opened Thursday and includes a full slate of concerts and other entertainment throughout the weekend. Don’t...
Michael Foods has announced that it will be closing its David City plant July 29. The company acquired the David City egg processing operation in 2020 when it purchased Henningsen Foods. Lisa Hanley, a spokeswoman for Michael Foods parent company Post Holdings, confirmed the closing but declined to provide any...
Rascal Martinez, who always draws a big crowd to Hear Grand Island, returns tonight to Railside Plaza. T.J. Roe, the managing director of the summer concert series, describes Martinez as a fan favorite. Martinez, who’s from Sutherland, has played Hear Grand Island about four times in the past. His...
YORK COUNTY -- Mother Nature sure took its course Tuesday night as a massive hail storm unfolded in York and Fillmore County. It was something no one has seen in quite some time. The storm swept through Hampton, making its way through the Henderson and McCool areas. With its high...
Three Texas families sued the state Wednesday seeking to halt investigations of them over gender-confirming medical treatments their transgender children received, in a renewed challenge to the state looking into such treatments as child abuse. The lawsuit also asks a Texas judge to block the state from opening any similar...
YORK and GENEVA – The Nebraska Bankers Association is offering an award up to $20,000 for information that may lead to the arrest of anyone involved in recent bank robberies in York and Geneva. The bank robbery in York occurred on May 20, right before 5 p.m., when a...
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. A: The engineering contract has been signed and the physical work to replace that bridge will take place this coming winter. Q: I saw in the city’s agenda last week that the public works director is now the street superintendent for...
KEARNEY — A Grand Island man led a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a pursuit Sunday at speeds that exceeded 140 mph. The man, Andy S. Paneda Portillo, 21, of Grand Island, eventually was stopped, arrested and charged in Buffalo County Court with felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle without registration, no proof of financial responsibility, false reporting and speeding, all misdemeanors.
