Rocketing petrol prices fuel British PM's woes

By Peter Byrne, Jitendra JOSHI, Paul ELLIS, Gal ROMA, Leon Neal, JUSTIN TALLIS
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
Boris Johnson said his government "is on the side of the British public" in coping with rocketing prices /POOL/AFP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday sought to reset his embattled leadership with vows to tackle Britain's cost-of-living crisis, including contentious new measures to boost home ownership.

After narrowly surviving a no-confidence vote among his own Conservative MPs on Monday, Johnson is under pressure to turn the page on a series of scandals including lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

In a speech in Blackpool, northwest England, he promised new reforms "to help people cut costs in every area of household expenditure -- from food to energy to childcare to transport and housing".

"This government is on the side of the British public in coping with those pressures," Johnson insisted.

Johnson came under new pressure as the price of filling up the average family car surpassed Â£100 /AFP

The scale of the inflationary crisis hitting millions of Britons was underlined as the price of filling up the average family car topped £100 ($125) for the first time, according to the RAC motoring group.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams called it "a truly dark day" for hard-pressed drivers, and urged the government to slash sales tax on petrol and diesel.

Johnson said much of the crisis was caused by factors beyond the government's control, such as the impact of the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

But with two difficult by-elections coming up this month, unhappy Tory MPs want bolder measures including tax cuts after 40 percent of them voted against Johnson on Monday.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned that Britain must cut taxes or raise spending, forecasting it will suffer the developed world's weakest economic growth next year.

Johnson did not promise any such cuts in Blackpool, although he and his finance minister Rishi Sunak are working on another tax-focussed speech for the coming days.

Johnson did warn against a "wage-price spiral" by workers, and signalled no compromise with Britain's biggest rail union, which is planning to shut down the train network this month to press wage demands.

- Back to the 80s -

Updating a signature policy of 1980s predecessor Margaret Thatcher, Johnson's speech detailed a plan to enable more low-income renters to buy their own social housing in England.

Under current Tory rules Johnson cannot be challenged again for a year /POOL/AFP

Senior minister Michael Gove told Sky News that "home ownership is not just good for individuals, it's good for society overall".

He vowed the measures would help redress a crippling shortage in housing stock that has seen both purchase and rental prices rocket well out of reach of many Britons, especially younger adults.

But the opposition Labour party noted that the plan would need billions in extra money, which Gove admitted was not on offer, relying instead on existing funding at a time when the Treasury is already trying to rein in government spending.

"By their own reckoning, this will help a few thousand families a year," senior Labour MP Lisa Nandy told BBC radio.

"For those families that will be very welcome," she said, while warning it could make "the housing crisis worse for everybody else".

Approval rating for Johnson's government /AFP

The government plan focusses on making it easier for benefit claimants to save towards a mortgage deposit.

But it said little about building new homes in England, which is often hampered by local planning objections.

Housing policy expert Toby Lloyd doubted the plan would have much effect.

"I'd be very surprised if it happens in anything like the scale they expect, and if it does I donât expect it to have that much impact," he told BBC radio.

- Fight with EU -

Under current Conservative party rules, Johnson cannot be challenged again for a year, which leaves little time for any new leader to emerge before the next general election due by 2024.

Inflation is at a 40-year high of nine percent in Britain, with high energy prices and the cost of food and fuel squeezing household budgets /AFP

But Johnson's Tory enemies still appear to be manoeuvring, with reports that he faces "vote strikes" to paralyse the government's legislative agenda.

Such tactics hurt Theresa May's three-year stint in Downing Street, before she was brought down in 2019 by Johnson and his allies over how to execute Britain's exit from the European Union.

Johnson is set to launch another counter-offensive on the Brexit front, by introducing legislation next week to rewrite a pact with the EU governing trade with Northern Ireland, unless Brussels agrees to changes.

Gove denied the prime minister was seeking to appease Brexit hardliners on the Tory backbenches after this week's vote.

RELATED PEOPLE
AFP

More crew of grounded plane prevented from leaving Argentina

The Venezuelan crew of a cargo plane grounded outside Buenos Aires since last week may not leave Argentina, a judge ruled Tuesday after their hotel was raided in a probe into possible Iran terror links. A Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo plane reportedly carrying car parts came in from Mexico to land in Cordoba, Argentina on Monday last week, then tried to travel to neighboring Uruguay, but was denied entry and returned to Ezeiza outside Buenos Aires where it has been grounded since last Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Lithuania to buy howitzers from France

Lithuania has agreed to buy 18 howitzers from France, both sides' defence ministers announced Monday, as the Baltic country bolsters its arsenal due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Lithuania will buy 18 Caesar MarktII howitzers from France," Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas tweeted alongside a photo with French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu. 
POLITICS
AFP

UK sets up EU battle with N.Ireland changes

The UK government will Monday introduce legislation to unilaterally rip up post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland, despite the potential for a trade war with the EU. London says it still prefers a negotiated outcome with the European Union to reform the "Northern Ireland Protocol", whose provisions have become anathema to pro-UK unionists in the divided territory. Since the confidence vote, Johnson has reportedly been under pressure from pro-Brexit Tory hardliners to toughen the bill and remove oversight of the protocol by the European Court of Justice.
ECONOMY
AFP

Ethiopia PM moots possibility of peace talks with Tigray rebels

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday spoke for the first time about the possibility of peace negotiations with Tigrayan rebels, who have been locked in a 19-month war with federal forces.  "Peace isn't something you hide," Abiy told lawmakers in response to rumoured talks with the rebels.
POLITICS
AFP

WTO still angling for sustainable fishing deal

The WTO was still pushing for a long-sought deal on curbing harmful fishing subsidies on Tuesday but some fear it could slip through the net. The WTO conference is trying to strike deals on e-commerce, agriculture, food security, Covid-19 vaccine patents and WTO reform.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Argentina seizes passports of grounded plane's Iranian crew

Five Iranian crew of a cargo plane grounded in Argentina since last week have had their passports temporarily seized pending a probe into possible links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, officials said Monday. Mahan Air is accused by the United States of links with Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
WORLD
AFP

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

He was Vladimir Putin's first prime minister but Mikhail Kasyanov never in his worst nightmares imagined that his former boss would unleash a full-scale war on Ukraine. Kasyanov predicted the war could last for up to two years and said it is imperative that Ukraine win.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
