It's my daughter's final week of school and she frowns whenever I remind her of that fact. Weird right? I'll say things like "it's your final Monday of the year" thinking her eyes will light up but she instantly gets bummed. We're almost to the point where I might need a DNA test to see if she's actually my kid! It just seems impossible when I think about how different her reaction to the end of the school year is when compared to mine back in the day. And as the school year comes to a close, I saw an awesome story about a mystery donor that decided to open their wallet to help families of Missoula County Public Schools.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO