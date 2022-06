Fans of sustainable agriculture will be attending the Bowling Green State University Aquaponics Workshop today. “Aquaponics is the combination of aquaculture, which is the raising of fish, and hydroponics, which is the growing of plants in water. So there are multiple species grown in the same water circulating system. The fish provide natural fertilizer for the plants, with nitrogen, or liquid waste,” said BGSU professor Jonathan Kershaw, Ph.D.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO