The weather has been, at the least, unpredictable this spring. And although many of us believed we had slipped past "high water" season, storms have continued to dump snow in the high mountains. In fact, the surprising percentage of snowpack for this time of year has reached 596 percent of normal. That's from the automated snow gauges at Saddle Mountain at Lost Trail Pass and Twin Lakes up the Lost Horse canyon. The lower snow courses, though, are completely melted out.

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO