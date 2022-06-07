Lawsuit over Black man killed by deputies settled for $3M

ELIZABETH CITY — Pasquotank County has agreed to settle a $30 million federal lawsuit filed by the estate of Andrew Brown Jr. against county Sheriff Tommy Wooten and three county deputies.

The county has agreed to pay Brown’s estate $3 million.

Brown was killed on April 21, 2021, by Pasquotank County deputies while they were serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home.

Several deputies surrounded Brown in his BMW before his car backed up and moved forward. They fired several shots at and into his vehicle. He was killed by a bullet to the back of his head.

District Attorney Andrew Womble later announced that the three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown were justified in using deadly force and that no criminal charges would be filed against the officers.

Pasquotank County’s insurance policy, which is provided by the N.C. Counties Liability and Property Joint Risk Management agency, will pay for $2 million of the settlement, which is the maximum allowed by the policy.

The remaining $1 million will be paid from a special appropriation approved by Pasquotank County commissioners Monday night on a 6-1 vote.

Brown’s children are the heirs to his estate and will share in the proceeds of the settlement.

“This will resolve the civil case between all parties,” Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox said.

Wooten said in a news release that he supports the settlement and again extended his sympathies to the Brown family.

“I understand there are no words that I can say that will alleviate your pain,” Wooten said. “I do offer my most sincere sympathies and compassion to you as you continue to grieve the loss of Andrew Brown Jr.”

As part of the settlement, Brown’s estate will enter into a stipulation of voluntary dismissal of all claims against the defendants — Wooten and the three deputies — as well as any other potential claims arising from Brown’s death. The dismissal will be filed with the federal court later this month.

The settlement was reached as part of a judicial settlement conference conducted over several weeks last month by Magistrate Judge James Gates of the U.S. District Court in Raleigh.