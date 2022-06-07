ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Lawsuit over Black man killed by deputies settled for $3M

By By PAUL NIELSEN The Daily Advance
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

ELIZABETH CITY — Pasquotank County has agreed to settle a $30 million federal lawsuit filed by the estate of Andrew Brown Jr. against county Sheriff Tommy Wooten and three county deputies.

The county has agreed to pay Brown’s estate $3 million.

Brown was killed on April 21, 2021, by Pasquotank County deputies while they were serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home.

Several deputies surrounded Brown in his BMW before his car backed up and moved forward. They fired several shots at and into his vehicle. He was killed by a bullet to the back of his head.

District Attorney Andrew Womble later announced that the three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown were justified in using deadly force and that no criminal charges would be filed against the officers.

Pasquotank County’s insurance policy, which is provided by the N.C. Counties Liability and Property Joint Risk Management agency, will pay for $2 million of the settlement, which is the maximum allowed by the policy.

The remaining $1 million will be paid from a special appropriation approved by Pasquotank County commissioners Monday night on a 6-1 vote.

Brown’s children are the heirs to his estate and will share in the proceeds of the settlement.

“This will resolve the civil case between all parties,” Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox said.

Wooten said in a news release that he supports the settlement and again extended his sympathies to the Brown family.

“I understand there are no words that I can say that will alleviate your pain,” Wooten said. “I do offer my most sincere sympathies and compassion to you as you continue to grieve the loss of Andrew Brown Jr.”

As part of the settlement, Brown’s estate will enter into a stipulation of voluntary dismissal of all claims against the defendants — Wooten and the three deputies — as well as any other potential claims arising from Brown’s death. The dismissal will be filed with the federal court later this month.

The settlement was reached as part of a judicial settlement conference conducted over several weeks last month by Magistrate Judge James Gates of the U.S. District Court in Raleigh.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasquotank County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabeth City, NC
County
Pasquotank County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Andrew Brown
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
647
Followers
588
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy