Parrottsville, TN

C-5 Partners with Parrottsville School to Increase Reading

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

Students in grades K-2 at Parrottsville Elementary School were recognized for the number of books they read this school year. The Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition provided $750 in incentives to 12 students in grades K-2 who were the top readers for the 2021-2022 school year. The winners and the minutes of reading are the following:

Kindergarten- 1st place, Kaydence Ramsey (1077 minutes); 2nd place, Ayla Vorce (860 minutes); 3rd place, Max Norton (719 minutes); 4th place, Mason Buckner (703 minutes).

First Grade – 1st place, Reid Kickliter (4244 minutes); 2nd place, McKynlee Williams (3090 minutes); 3rd place, Karsyn Hurley (2303 minutes); 4th place, Brooks Hall (1570 minutes).

Second Grade- 1st place Emma Layman (4569 minutes); 2nd place, Tucker Henderson (3855 minutes); 3rd place, Easton Daniels (3360 minutes); 4th place Adam Partin (3270 minutes).

First place winners received a plaque and a $100 Walmart gift card; second place winners received a $75 Walmart gift card; third place winners received a $50 Walmart gift card; and 4th place winners received a $25 Walmart gift card.

The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

