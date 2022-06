A satirical country song has Connecticut’s two gubernatorial hopefuls locked in a head-scratching war of words. CT Mirror reports the state’s current Democratic governor, Ned Lamont, tweeted out an 18-second clip of the song “First Ever Connecticut Country Song” that bemoans how barely anything rhymes with the state’s name. The singer, Rusty Gear, then notes how marijuana and gambling are some of the state’s perks.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO