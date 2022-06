On Thursday June 9th, 2022, Wasco County Parole and Probation (P&P) received a tip that a wanted subject was in the area of east 10th Street in The Dalles. The subject was wanted for probation violation as well as drug and weapons charges. P & P relayed that information to City of The Dalles Police Officers. After a short search, the subject was located in the area of the Shilo Inn by a TDPD Sergeant.

