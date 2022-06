Wilson Deschine Jr., 51, passed away June 3, 2022, in Joseph City. Wilson was born in Fort Defiance. Wilson loved music, and comedy movies. He was a welder. His greatest accomplishments were building Bank One Ball Park and the Skywalk at the Grand Canyon. He loved the outdoors and loved being at Lake Powell growing up. He loved his family, and his little family with all his heart.

JOSEPH CITY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO