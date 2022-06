ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School student for allegedly making a terroristic threat on Thursday. A 15-year-old student was taken into custody following an investigation. According to Sheriff’s Investigators, another student came forward and said that the student had posted a murder list on social media. […]

