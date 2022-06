Central Georgia Cancer Care has been recognized by the QOPI Certification Program, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association for Clinical Oncology (the Association) and an affiliate of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (the Society), as successfully completing a three-year certification program for outpatient hematology-oncology practices that meet nationally recognized standards for quality cancer care. The QOPI Certification Program builds on the Society’s Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®).

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO