Mount Vernon, IL

James A. Maxham

wmix94.com
 2 days ago

James A. Maxham, 82 of Mt. Vernon passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on March 15, 1940, the son of John Maxham and Thea Rosenburgh in Charleston, Illinois. He married Barbara Karch on January 15, 1982, in Woodlawn, Illinois and...

www.wmix94.com

wmix94.com

Joshua Evan Arnett

He was born February 1, 1980, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Randy Arnett and Cindi McCoy. Mr. Arnett worked at Continental Tire, in Mt. Vernon. He is survived by his mother, Cindi Peterman and step-father Daniel; daughter, Rylee Arnett; two sons, Jaxon and Jaydon Arnett; step-daughter, Zaidee Mick; brother, Asher Arnett; and two sisters, Abigail Arnett and Madison Dole.
CENTRALIA, IL
wmix94.com

Kathleen "Kathy" Heck

Kathleen "Kathy" Heck, 84, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 11:30 pm June 4, 2022 at Mount Vernon Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born June 17, 1937 in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late Charles and Eunice Bell (Moss) Mays. Kathy married Gilbert Sherman Heck on June 3, 1954. They were blessed with nearly seventeen years of marriage before he preceded her in death in February of 1971.Kathy is survived by her children, Brenda Hefner and husband, Rolland of Wayne City, Illinois, daughter-in-law, Beverly Heck of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Donald Heck and daughter, April Lund of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Ken Heck and wife, Mary of Fairfield, Illinois, Denny Heck and wife, Tammy of Opdyke, Illinois, Tommy Heck and wife, April of Fairfield, Illinois, Billy Heck and wife, Candy of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Misty Heck of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Donna Heck and significant other, Kipp Shelton of Fairfield, Illinois; thirty-seven grandchildren; eighty-one great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Kathy was preceded in death by her sons, Ricky, Terry, and James Heck; sisters, Jessie Taylor, Mable Kirk; and brother, Walter Mays. Kathy was a Bread Maker at Opals for twenty-five years. She was a lifetime member of the Eagles Aeries 2791. Kathy loved to play bingo, reading, and doing puzzles. She was of the Baptist Faith and will be greatly missed.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 9TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 47-year-old Eric Shafer of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for Domestic Battery.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

MVPD arrest 2 after separate pursuits Monday

MT. VERNON, IL — Mt. Vernon Police made two arrests overnight Monday. According to MVPD, around 10 p.m. Monday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at 15th and Casey. During the traffic stop an occupant of the vehicle, 19-year-old Israel Garrett, reportedly began to flee on foot. Officers were able to catch up with Garrett in the area of 15th and College and observed him discard a bag. During a search of the bag officers reportedly located a loaded 9mm handgun. Garrett was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest. He was formally charged Tuesday in Jefferson County Court with misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a FOID.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wmix94.com

SUNFLOWER PROJECT KICKS OFF SATURDAY AT VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK

MT. VERNON, IL — The Sunflower Project invites the community to visit Veterans Memorial Park in Mt. Vernon Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. This community collaboration to plant sunflowers will beautify the area, regenerate soil, and increase pollinators. The project partners are hosting special events to give everyone the chance to experience nature, art, and fun educational opportunities.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

