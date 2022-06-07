Weld County celebrates the importance of reunification

NUNN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says it charged an 18-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn baby. Authorities arrested Leiyla Cepeda, of Texas, on Friday. Cepeda was 17 years old at the time of the alleged murder, however the district attorney’s office says she is being charged as an adult. She turned 18 on the day she was arrested. Police officers responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Nunn in the early morning hours on June 8 after a female infant’s body was found. A female in the house called 911, and Cepeda told paramedics she wasn’t feeling well and had not told her family she was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit. She delivered the child that morning. The female who called police cleaned up the blood and other evidence, police say. Police say the baby had stab wounds to her body. Cepeda is in custody at a local hospital. She faces two counts of first degree murder.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO