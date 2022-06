Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. We installed more post-tensioning ducts inside the bridge this week. As part of the duct installation process, we also build temporary support rigging. The temporary rigging suspends the ducts inside the bridge and keeps them level. This will make it easier to thread post-tensioning cables through the protective ducts in the coming weeks. Once the cables are inside the ducts, we can begin tightening them and remove the temporary support rigging.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO