West Seattle residents are going to have to wait until September before the high bridge reopens. The scheduled early summer reopening has been pushed back more than two months because of the King County concrete strike earlier this year. The contractor had planned to pour the concrete for the steel support beams inside the bridge at the start of the year. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell set a February 20 deadline for the strike to end before the reopening would be impacted. The concrete didn’t arrive until mid-April.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO