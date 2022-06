Queen Anne’s County Senior Centers will host Open House events in June!. Please join us for an Open House from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at any of our three Senior Center locations. Staff will be on hand to offer center tours, answer questions and provide information on all that the Senior Centers have to offer. Information tables and resources on site. Each location will host on a different day so you can visit one location or all of them. Come see all the fun you can have!

