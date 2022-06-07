ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars convicted of committing fraud, tax crimes

By Jamiel Lynch
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Reality TV stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, according to a press release from the Department of...

