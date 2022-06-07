Diablo Immortal Elder Rifts Guide

The Diablo Immortal Shadow Lottery is a special, chance-and-skill-based mechanic wherein players can apply and try out for the Shadows faction, and from there try and apply for the superior Immortals faction, both of which have their own advantages over simply being a default "adventurer", but neither of which are easy to get into. The Shadow Lottery can be accessed via an NPC in Westmarch, while the Immortals require you to beat existing Immortal players when you're a Shadow, as part of the Rite of Exile. Whether you're joining the Shadows or the Immortals factions in Diablo Immortal, it's an incredibly complex process that we'll lay out in further detail below.

