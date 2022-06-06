Crypto Market Overview: LUNA 2.0 and top 3 DeFi losers

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC sets sight on $34,000. Bitcoin (BTC) price is set to jump at least 13% as tailwinds hover over global markets. Although the background is still tainted by central bank tightening – with the Indian Reserve Bank the latest to join the RBA in implementing a a 50 bp hike – , traders are seeing the upside potential from governments slashing taxes to support living and spending patterns for households, and thus safeguarding the cash inflow into cryptocurrencies. As a result, cryptocurrencies overall are seeing their price action underpinned. BTC price, for example, did not make new lows as expected but is trading sideways and is ripe for a breakout towards $34,000, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a cap on the topside for now.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO