Crypto Market Overview: LUNA 2.0 and top 3 DeFi losers

By Mike Ermolaev
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto market remains unstable. Bitcoin and Ethereum still struggle to regain their value and go back to the prices of before May 12. It seems that all the world’s political events and chaos in the stock market just won’t let digital assets move forward. Both Bitcoin...

Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
u.today

187 Billion SHIB Grabbed by "BlueWhale0159" Whale as Shiba Price Keeps Falling

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Luna
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
NEWSBTC

What Are The Hottest Crypto Projects 2022? Shiba Inu (SHIB), Uniswap (UNI) and Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Trading different types of cryptocurrencies can be a challenging task. Asides from learning essential details about the modern-day market, you also have to be able to identify which crypto projects have a better chance of doing well. It’s essential to understand that different crypto projects have different levels of potential that affect their overall market value. Bitcoin and Ethereum managed to grow so much because they offered untapped potential like never before. And those who invested early enough in these projects were rewarded handsomely.
Benzinga

Fidelity CEO Says Bear Market Is The Time To Go 'Extra Hard' Into Crypto

Fidelity Investments CEO and Chairman Abigail Johnson is unfazed by the downturn in the cryptocurrency market, reported CoinDesk on Thursday. What Happened: Speaking at Consensus 2022, Johnson revealed that the current bear market is her “third crypto winter.”. “There’s been plenty of ups and downs but I see that...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Kraken Says Decentraland, The Sandbox and Metaverse Sector Far Outperforming Market Year-on-Year

A leading crypto exchange says metaverse tokens are significantly outperforming the rest of the digital assets markets in year-over-year (YoY) returns. In Kraken Intelligence’s new May 2022 market recap and outlook, the exchange giant finds coins such as Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS), ApeCoin (APE), and STEPN (GMT) are outperforming the rest of the crypto markets.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Custody Adds Support for 16 Altcoins, Including 13 Ethereum-Based Tokens

Coinbase continues to expand its crypto footprint in a major way by extending custodial services support to more than a dozen altcoins. In a new announcement, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange says it’s adding 16 new cryptocurrencies to its roster of 200+ assets that are part of the Coinbase Custody cold storage trust, a baker’s dozen of which are built on Ethereum (ETH).
CNET

Crypto's Wild West Days Are Coming to an End

Cryptocurrency has been a digital Wild West for over a decade. In the past 13 years, bitcoin alone has minted tens of thousands of millionaires, and a trillion-dollar industry has risen up to serve cryptocurrencies that proponents call the future of finance. At the same time, fortunes have been lost to scams and frauds. As all of this happened, crypto evolved too quickly for regulators to catch up.
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Terra – European Wrap 8 June

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC sets sight on $34,000. Bitcoin (BTC) price is set to jump at least 13% as tailwinds hover over global markets. Although the background is still tainted by central bank tightening – with the Indian Reserve Bank the latest to join the RBA in implementing a a 50 bp hike – , traders are seeing the upside potential from governments slashing taxes to support living and spending patterns for households, and thus safeguarding the cash inflow into cryptocurrencies. As a result, cryptocurrencies overall are seeing their price action underpinned. BTC price, for example, did not make new lows as expected but is trading sideways and is ripe for a breakout towards $34,000, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a cap on the topside for now.
u.today

ADA Preferred by Investors in This Bear Market: Survey

dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant JPMorgan Says Crypto Has Replaced Real Estate As ‘Preferred Alternative Asset Class’: Report

Financial services giant JPMorgan says crypto assets have now surpassed real estate in terms of growth potential. According to a new report by Fortune, JPMorgan strategists guided by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou say leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) has room to grow while also forecasting a slump in the real estate market due to rising mortgage interest rates.
The Verge

Crypto winter has come, and Coinbase is in trouble

Coinbase is pulling back on its hiring efforts. In a memo posted to Coinbase’s site, chief people officer L.J. Brock announced that Coinbase is putting a pause on hiring new employees, as well as rescinding several job offers already accepted by prospective workers, citing “current market conditions and ongoing business prioritization efforts.”
