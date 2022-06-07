UNT athletic director Wren Baker excited for beginning of coaches' caravan on Wednesday

Buy Now North Texas athletic director Wren Baker congratulates coach Grant McCasland after the Mean Green beat Louisiana Tech to clinch the Conference USA men’s basketball regular season title this spring. On Wednesday, Baker and his coaches will begin their annual caravan — visiting places around the state to talk to Mean Green fans. Jacob McCready/DRC

North Texas athletic director Wren Baker and several UNT officials are set to hit the road this week, when the school will begin its annual coaches’ caravan.

The first stop will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Houston at Karbach Brewing Co. and will continue Thursday with a 6 p.m. stop at Q2 Stadium Point Bet Sports Bar in Austin.

UNT’s tour will make its third stop at 6 p.m. June 14 at Four Corners Brewery in Dallas.

A few UNT athletes are also expected to appear at each stop that will include a panel discussion.

The school has held several of its caravan stops in recent years virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s always good to get a chance to visit some of the different places across the state and see Mean Green fans and their enthusiasm,” Baker said. “I meet new people on every caravan. It gives us a chance to get out and away from the pressures of a season and all the things that we go through. We’re really excited.”

UNT is coming off a landmark school year that saw several of its teams excel. The school’s softball team advanced to the NCAA regionals for the first time this spring and made it to the final of the Stillwater Regional before falling to Oklahoma State.

UNT’s men’s basketball team won the Conference USA regular season title and beat Texas State in the National Invitation Tournament, while Seth Littrell led the Mean Green to their fifth bowl game in six seasons.

Several of UNT’s coaches will talk about their performance this past school year in addition to looking forward to 2022-23.

UNT has nine named to Athlon’s All-C-USA team

Linebacker KD Davis and offensive lineman Manase Mose led a contingent of nine UNT players who were named to Athlon’s Preseason All-Conference USA team that was released this week.

Davis and Mose were both first-team selections.

Davis led the Mean Green with 121 tackles to go along with 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. The senior was UNT’s lone first-team All-Conference USA selection last season.

Mose started all 13 of UNT’s games in 2021 at either center or guard and was a second-team All-C-USA selection last season.

Athlon named UNT defensive back DeShawn Gaddie to its All-C-USA second team. Running backs Oscar Adaway III and Ikaika Ragsdale joined defensive lineman Roderick Brown on the third team.

Wide receiver Roderic Burns, offensive lineman Gabe Blair and defensive lineman Enoch Jackson were all fourth-team picks.

UNT adds UCF transfer

Devunte Dawson, a defensive back who finished with four tackles in nine games last season at Central Florida, has transferred to UNT and been added to the Mean Green’s roster.

The former L.D. Bell standout played two seasons at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas before transferring to UCF. Dawson opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be a senior this fall.