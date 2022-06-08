ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resolution to deny Trump security fizzles at City Hall

By Bill Dries
 3 days ago

Some Memphis City Council members still want to see whether former President Donald Trump pays any bill for security he might get next week when he is expected to fly into Memphis on his way to a conservative political conference in Southaven.

But a plan by several council members Tuesday to urge Memphis Police to not provide any security and leave it all to the Secret Services ran afoul of others on the council who said it sets a bad precedent.

The resolution by council members Martavius Jones and J.B. Smiley couldn’t get added to the agenda for Tuesday’s council session — the last council meeting before the June 18 conservative conference Trump is headlining:

Voting yes were: Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Jones, Rhonda Logan and Smiley.

Voting no were: Ford Canale, Chase Carlisle, Edmund Ford Sr. and Cheyenne Johnson.

And while it could make it on the agenda of the next council session June 21, Trump will have come and left the area by then.

“I think the biggest threat to our democracy is the former president being elected again,” Smiley said. “We stand on the side of decency and respect and we stand openly against hate and divisiveness, which the former president represents.”

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told council members no one from the U.S. Secret Service or Trump’s office have notified her office of a visit yet.

“I know there are a lot of emotions surrounding politics these days,” she said. “We look at what could happen. It does happen. Especially when you have individuals that might create sort of a volatile kind of environment.”

That could be a former president or someone who holds no elected office, she said.

Davis said her office’s priority would be “laser focused” on any threat and to the welfare of Memphians.

She said a Trump flight landing at Memphis International Airport could involve something as simple as a police escort the few miles south to the Mississippi state line where MPD officers would then stop and leave the rest to Trump’s security and Mississippi authorities.

Jones and Smiley pointed to news reports citing instances since leaving the Presidency a year and a half ago where Trump has not paid other cities for police security.

“But not for the unpaid bills for security, this resolution would not have my name on it,” Jones said. “It’s just those who are not holding up their end of the social contract.”

Council member Worth Morgan said the council doesn’t know what kind of threats might be in play for any visit by president — former or current.

“I don’t know or see the full purpose of running out ahead of that decision or request and something that quite frankly is not the responsibility of the Memphis City Council,” he said. “It’s a resolution that is really not in our authority or our lane of government or it is a symbolic resolution that doesn’t have a particular place.”

Council member Edmund Ford Sr. argued the council should ignore Trump’s presence.

“I hate that man with a passion. But he was the president of the United States,” Ford said. “We keep building this man up. But he brings the haters out. I don’t want them to come through that door when we’re having council.”

newsy.com

Natural Hair Program Helps Prepare Inmates For Re-Entry

In Memphis, Tennessee, the Shelby County Office of Re-Entry — under the Division of Corrections — is rolling out a newly developed program that trains women in natural hair care. Zana Smith is one of the four incarcerated women that recently graduated from the program and now hopes...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Former Clarksdale Public Utilities cashier accused of embezzlement

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested the former lead cashier for the Clarksdale Public Utilities. According to State Auditor Shad White, Shoral Bounds was indicted for embezzlement by a Coahoma County grand jury. A $182,771.97 demand letter was presented to her upon arrest. Bounds is accused of embezzling […]
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Homeowner stuck with lien after records delay

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Shelby County officials waited weeks to file a lien against a home, leaving the new homeowner vulnerable to a hefty charge, documents showed. The Problem Solvers started investigating Sean Boyette’s case when he reached out with the peculiar circumstances. Boyette lives on a three-acre lot outside Millington. He bought the property out […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
