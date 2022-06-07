ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Pilot dad makes roller coaster in backyard for son

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Scott Brazelton flies for Southwest and thought...

kbmr.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Roller Coaster#Maiden Voyage#Epic
Thrillist

This Chain of Islands in South Florida Is the Perfect Summer Getaway

When you strip away the omnipresent Disney and admittedly-pretty-funny Florida Man stereotypes that plague the Sunshine State, you just might see America's southeasternmost extremity for what it really is: a subtropical-to-tropical paradise. Here you’ll find 1,350 miles of convivial coastline, an effervescent ecosystem teeming with nature not found anywhere else in the States, and a melting pot of (not all gray-headed) thalassophiles blissed out on the salt life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WESH

Spooky picture shows glowing eyes of alligators in Florida swamp

Wildlife photographer Bobby Wummer captured yet another incredible sight. The pictures, which are going viral on social media, show the glowing eyes of dozens of alligators in a Florida swamp. "I went out pre-dawn to capture and illuminate some South Florida alligator eyes. I used my Canon wide angle lens...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Battling cancer, Tampa Bay senior checks piloting off her bucket list

Growing up, Christina Wood never considered becoming a pilot. She was from a big family, and it was the 1960s — her brothers went to college, her sisters to nursing school. She became a photographer instead, like her great-grandfather. But the subjects of his work compelled her the most — the glistening fighter planes just debuting in World War I.

Comments / 0

Community Policy