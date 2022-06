GFL Environmental Kansas City has notified the City that yard waste service is suspended for the remainder of this week. From GFL: Due to severe staffing shortage caused by a third-party labor contractor, GFL will not collect yard waste routes from Tuesday, June 7 through Friday, June 10. We will collect double the allowed number of bags and bundles from each house on the next scheduled service day. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience. Thank you.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO