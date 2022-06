For the next six months, thousands of people across the U.K. will be working 32 hours a week in the largest four-day workweek pilot the world has ever seen. The experiment includes more than 3,300 people across 70 companies in industries ranging from health care to local fish and chip shops. It's being put on by 4 Day Week Global, the 4 Day Week Campaign, the U.K.-based think tank Autonomy, and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO