PEELE: Chips and putts from local golf courses

By By Woody Peele Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

Greenville’s Grey Mitchum captured first place in the Bojangles Junior Open, played at Cutter Creek outside Snow Hill on Sunday.

The two-day event was part of the Tar Heel Youth Golf Association tournament schedule.

Mitchum finished tied for first in both the overall and the 16-18 age group and won the overall title on the second hole of a sudden death playoff.

Drew Greene, Luke Mosley and Ayden’s Matthew Richardson all tied for 12th place with 150 scores. They were also tied for 14th place overall. Will Guidly of Winterville tied for 27th at 154 and was tied for 36th overall. Ford Amerson tied for 54th at 180 and tied for 72nd overall. Cameron Hardison was tied for 47th at 159 and tied for 66th overall.

In the 13-15 age group, Lake Williams tied for eighth place with a 153 and was tied for 29th overall. Jackson West finished at 153 to tie for eighth place. He was tied for 29th overall. Cameron DuRant shot 162 to take 26th place and was tied for 79th overall.

. . .

Greenville’s Angela Stewart teamed with Garner’s Pat Brogden to finish in third place in a women’s four-ball tournament held at the Country Club of Salisbury.

The duo finished with a gross score of 74. In the net portion of the event, they came in tied for 28th place.

Ironwood

Ironwood held its club championships last week. Eric Miller shot a 146 to claim the men’s championship while Stewart posted a 146 to take the women’s title.

Logan Wynne, with a 151, was the men’s runner-up and Beca Buie was the women’s net champion.

Ned Brooks, with a 158, took the men’s first flight. Troy Puryear was second with a 161. Brad Sikes captured the second flight for the men, shooting 171 with Jose Garcia second at 174.

Chris Oakley won the men’s seniors flight for ages 50-54. He shot 160. John Cahill was the net winner with a 150. The 55-60 group went to Scott Letsinger with a 148. Wilson Brown was the net winner at 142.

The seniors 60-63 went to Mike Harell, who shot 149. Billy Dunn’s 142 won the net division. The 64-66 flight went to Mark Warren and Rob Waggoner, who both shot 154 and were named co-champs. Frank Bordeaux was the net winner.

The 67-72 title went to Ed Hobby, who posted a 169. The net winner was Ed Congleton at 158. The 73-up was claimed by Frank Nelson with a 150. The net title went to Mill Kram with a 147.

Washington

It took a playoff to decide the winner of Washington Yacht and Country Club championship last weekend. B.J. March came away with the crown after a playoff against Bill Wynn. Both finished play with 153 scores. Jared Adams was third in the championship flight at 156 while Lee Hodges was fourth at 162.

Johnny Rodman won the first flight at 155. A tie came for second place between Jack Campbell and Bruce Wolfe at 156. Jon Edwards was fourth with a 158. The second flight saw Willis Kirk take first with a 142 score. Robert Wood was second at 162 and William Ritter was third at 168. Alden Manning and Charles Holley tied for fourth at 169.

Tom Stroud shot a 167 to take first in the third flight while Jim Harris was next with a 170. Cecil Walker was third (173) and Tyler Ross was fourth with a 175. Henry Arvizu was the fourth flight winner, shooting a 177. He was followed by Chuck Williams (180) in second, Rees Massarelli (181) in third and Chris Justice (194) in fourth.

The fifth flight was won by Taylor Dyer at 190 with Marcus Jones in second with a 192. Philip Cochran was third at 197 and Mike McDowell fourth at 198. Dick Turner was the sixth flight winner with a 158, followed by Larry Everett at 160. Ken Matevia was third, 172 with Bill Hutchinson fourth, 173.

The women’s champion was Susan Hodges with an 83.

Earlier, the club held an MGA Stableford tournament.

First low gross went to Adrian Waters. Second was Jack Campbell, followed by Richard Pfeiffer in third, Mike Adams in fourth and Chris Whitehead in fifth.

The net division was won by Val Johnson. Bruce Wolfe was second, Ned Hill was third. A tie for fourth place went to David McLawhorn and Charles Holley.

Brook Valley

In last week’s Men’s Night, a “Devil Ball Scramble” was used as the format on the back nine. In this, each team was given a red “devil ball.” On each hole, one player uses this ball by himself while his teammates play a three-man scramble. The two scores for each hole are added together to decide their score. Players rotate the ball among themselves, three players using the ball and the rest for two. Par was 72 for the nine.

First place, with a 74, went to Jeff Cargile, Will Franklin, Donnie Bunn and Mike Steele. Second, with a 75, were Philip Arana, Steve Wilson, Garry Brown and Steve Skahill. Third went to Cam Edwards, Mark Pabst, Will Johnston and Mark Sterling with a 79.

To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.

