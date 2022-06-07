ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn woman missing for over a month after visiting woman she met online

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiJae Baker, 23, took a train from New York City to Washington, D.C., on May 1 and has yet to return to home. Her mother, Toquanna Baker, is desperate to find her daughter. She told ABC News that the details of TiJae Baker’s disappearance have led her to believe she may...

abcnews.go.com

Daily News

Three teens shot and wounded at Brooklyn backyard party

Three teens were shot and wounded when a band of party crashers forced their way into a late-night backyard shindig in Brooklyn, cops said Sunday. The victims were partying on Essex St. near Atlantic Ave. in East New York when five men stormed their party about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. One of the interlopers was brandishing a gun, cops said. He shot a 17-year-old boy in the arm and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

L.A. Drill Rapper MoneyGangVontae Filmed Getting Shot To Death In Bronx Pharmacy

Bronx, NY – Gun violence continues to plague the rap community, taking yet another young life. According to NBC New York, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner — later identified as Los Angeles drill rapper MoneyGangVontae — was in the Bronx on Thursday (June 9) when he was ambushed inside a local pharmacy by four other men during what police are calling an attempted robbery.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. Fortunately, no one was hurt.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Teen Arrested for Throwing Her Newborn Out 5th-Floor NYC Window: Cops

A teenage mother was arrested and charged for allegedly killing her 1-day-old child by dumping him out her fifth-floor window in the Bronx, according to police. The 17-year-old faces murder and manslaughter charges after the newborn was discovered in a flowerbed outside of the teen's apartment on East 158th Street in the Mott Haven section in October 2021, police said Thursday.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Family desperately searching for Tijae Baker, Brooklyn woman missing after traveling to Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK - A family is desperately searching for answers in the disappearance of young woman from Brooklyn who hasn't been seen in more than a month. The mother of 23-year-old Tijae Baker says her daughter vanished after accepting a job offer online and traveling to another state. Her mother has been looking for her ever since. "My baby is out there, and traumatized and scared," Toquanna Baker told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Toquanna Baker hasn't seen her daughter since May 1. She says Tijae Baker took a bus from Wortman Avenue, where she lives, to Washington, D.C. for a weekend art job. "She just did...
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Police Issued Almost 14,000 Tickets Memorial Day Weekend

The holiday weekend ended with a bunch of drivers getting tickets. If you missed it, just before Memorial Day weekend this year, the New York State Police announced that drivers should be aware that they would be out in full force throughout the holiday weekend issuing lots of tickets. The ticket campaign was part of the statewide holiday weekend traffic enforcement campaign. Now that the holiday weekend has passed, they weren't lying!
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

