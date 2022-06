To reduce the number of lanes on Hollister Avenue as it travels through Old Town Goleta, change the parking configuration, and add bike lanes proved to be too much and too unvetted for the Goleta City Council on Tuesday night. Though the project — which only contemplates using paint to make the changes — could always be redone, Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling pointed out that one he’d worked on in Orcutt was still there 25 years later. The council agreed to give Public Works more time to develop a history of the project, a schedule for public workshops, and to return sometime soon.

GOLETA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO