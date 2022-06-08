ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lula, GA

Lula delays action on big subdivision on farm site

By Conner Evans
 2 days ago
A 519-home subdivision is being proposed in Lula on about 202 acres off of Athens Street on the way into the city from Ga. 365. It would be the largest subdivision in the city, and one of the biggest in East Hall County. - photo by Conner Evans

Lula Planning Commission members said they needed more answers before recommending one of the largest subdivisions ever proposed in the city.

The application from Pacific Group Inc., an Atlanta-based firm, would require converting Moss Farm, a 202-acre tract of land at 6232 Athens St., into a 519-home neighborhood with at least three tennis courts, a junior-Olympic-size swimming pool, and a clubhouse, according to planning documents.

Richard Cooper, development coordinator for Pacific Group, said he had been working with the city since the beginning of the year, decreasing the number of units over time and making other amendments to the plan to make it more agreeable. It would have 35 acres of greenspace, Cooper said, including keeping two ponds used as “natural amenities” for residents.

It requires rezoning the land from agricultural residential use to planned residential development.

Three residents spoke in opposition to the request, saying it would cause too much traffic getting out of Lula and onto Ga. 365, a busy, four-way state route with no traffic signal. Cars can get backed up, especially turning left.

One resident, Tony Cornett, said he wanted protection from a potential company buying up homes to rent in the subdivision, referencing a nationwide trend that has decreased housing supply for potential homeowners.

Cooper added a condition that a maximum of 25% of homes could be rented.

Commissioner Shannon Jenrette said she wanted to know more about the development’s impact on schools, emergency services and traffic before voting.

Dennis Bergin, the planning director and city manager of Lula, said staff had several concerns and recommended denial of the zoning and annexation.

The city did not yet have adequate water and sewer capacity for the subdivision, Bergin said. Lula City Council would need to approve expansion of the city’s water and sewer systems before staff could recommend approval, he said.

The planning commission voted unanimously to table the item until June 16. The planning commission can only recommend approval or denial of a proposal, but final say is with the Lula City Council.

#Subdivision#Vehicles#Emergency Services#Lula Planning Commission#Pacific Group Inc#Moss Farm#Ga 365
