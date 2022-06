SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Toll Authority will try to collect more than $180 million in unpaid bridge tolls, about $50 million comes from unpaid tolls and $130 million in late fees, after its Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to crack down on more than 400,000 drivers.The plan is approved and people with outstanding fees to their name are expected to receive notices in the mail soon. Low-income communities are worried about the fees. State Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said in a statement Thursday that Bay Area drivers should not be penalized because BATA chose to...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO