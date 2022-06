NEW YORK - Los Angeles rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested in Queens on gun possession charges while on his way to perform at the Governors Ball this weekend. According to the NYPD, Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, 23, and two other men were inside an SUV, heading to the concert at CitiField when private security at a security checkpoint saw a gun in the vehicle.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO