Funeral services for Janet Schott, 75, of Humboldt will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11am at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas. Visitation will be from 10 to 11am Tuesday June 14th at the Powers Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas.

HUMBOLDT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO