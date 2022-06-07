ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested in stabbing at Publix near Lantana

By 850 WFTL
foxsports640.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office has arrested a...

www.foxsports640.com

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Teen missing in West Palm beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old teen. Police say London Gordon, 15, was last seen on June 9 near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. She is 5'2" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black...
Talk Media

Man Caught Carrying Stolen Gun Near Scene of Coral Springs Shooting

A man was charged with stealing and carrying a loaded gun in Coral Springs Tuesday shortly after shots were fired in the area, court records show. Jevon Petgrave, 19, of Delray Beach, was concealing the Taurus 9 millimeter pistol under his feet when Coral Springs Police pulled over the silver GMC Envoy he was in on June 7 around 12:36 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Sample Road, according to an arrest affidavit.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publix#Lantana#Violent Crime
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Double Shooting Under Investigation

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting. Police issued this advisory just before 2 p.m. Thursday: POLICE ADVISORY Shortly before 2:00 am, deputies responded to the area of Fatio Blvd and Postley Court, Wellington, in […] The article COPS: Double Shooting Under Investigation appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Two injured in Wellington shooting

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were injured in a shooting in the area of Fatio Boulevard and Postley Court in Wellington. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday to find a man and woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
cw34.com

FWC officer killed in wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — An FWC officer was among two people killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County on Thursday. The crash, which happened at S. Header Canal Road and Okeechobee Road, involved an unmarked unit with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and a Kia sedan driven by a 24-year-old woman from Tampa.
cw34.com

Alligator nabbed in Wellington neighborhood

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unwanted visitor made its way into a neighborhood in Wellington. Ally the alligator crawled to a home in the Victoria Groves subdivision. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posed for a picture with the alligator, as it sat there tied to a tree with its snout taped up.
WSVN-TV

Man steals Amazon packages from Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook was caught on camera after walking away with four packages outside of a South Florida home. The theft happened on Southwest 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale, last month. Police said the boxes ended up in the trash bin of Sharon Theron, a resident...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Suspect who terrorized women as 'pillowcase rapist' identified in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The man believed to be behind a series of rapes in the 80s is in custody. Robert Koehler, 62, has been dubbed the "pillowcase rapist." "In June 1984, a woman living in an apartment in Pompano Beach endured a sudden, cruel and violent attack in the sanctity of her home. She was brutally raped at knifepoint by a man who broke into her apartment. After decades of wondering if the man who violated her would face justice, she now knows that he will, thanks to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit," said the sheriff's office.
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrants for Suspect Responsible for 15 Auto Burglaries

PSLPD Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrants for Suspect Responsible for 15 Auto Burglaries. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Between March and April of this year, PSLPD received a rash of auto burglaries in the southwest region of the city. Cash, credit cards, a .45 caliber handgun, and wallets were reported stolen. Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and identified the suspect as 32-year-old, Jake Alexander.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Driver dies after Brightline train crashes into vehicles on tracks

An elderly driver has died after a Brightline train crashed into a vehicle on the railroad tracks in Oakland Park. The Broward Sheriff's Office identified the driver in Tuesday's crash as Liesel Hulden, 84, of Coconut Creek. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon near North Dixie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy