Man arrested in stabbing at Publix near Lantana

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old teen. Police say London Gordon, 15, was last seen on June 9 near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. She is 5'2" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black...
Critics of Boynton Beach police say they don't want merger with PBSO. Should the Boynton Beach Police Department merge with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office?. Absolutely not, according to many of the city's Black residents who have spoken out at city commission meetings since the proposal was first presented by Commissioner Thomas Turkin in April.
A man was charged with stealing and carrying a loaded gun in Coral Springs Tuesday shortly after shots were fired in the area, court records show. Jevon Petgrave, 19, of Delray Beach, was concealing the Taurus 9 millimeter pistol under his feet when Coral Springs Police pulled over the silver GMC Envoy he was in on June 7 around 12:36 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Sample Road, according to an arrest affidavit.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police released surveillance video Wednesday that shows a man stealing several packages from the front porch of a home. The theft happened around 3 p.m. May 16 in the 2200 block of Southwest 14th Street. According to authorities, the victim was alerted about...
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were injured in a shooting in the area of Fatio Boulevard and Postley Court in Wellington. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday to find a man and woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — An FWC officer was among two people killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County on Thursday. The crash, which happened at S. Header Canal Road and Okeechobee Road, involved an unmarked unit with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and a Kia sedan driven by a 24-year-old woman from Tampa.
LAKEWOOD PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of beard oil may not be going up like gasoline but apparently, it set off a man on the Treasure Coast and he's now facing a strangulation charge. A St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputy wrote about being called to a domestic disturbance...
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unwanted visitor made its way into a neighborhood in Wellington. Ally the alligator crawled to a home in the Victoria Groves subdivision. Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posed for a picture with the alligator, as it sat there tied to a tree with its snout taped up.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Andre Belanger, 80, died in a fire that was contained to his room at the Colonial Assisted Living Facility at 2090 N. Congress Ave. in West Palm Beach on May 11. The lawyer for Belanger’s daughter said a broken sprinkler system led to his...
The Riviera Beach police department is currently investigating the death of a victim who was found in a mobile home park. The body was discovered on Sunday around 12:21 p.m. at the Ocean Tide mobile home park on the 3000 block of Broadway. A witness says that he discovered his...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook was caught on camera after walking away with four packages outside of a South Florida home. The theft happened on Southwest 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale, last month. Police said the boxes ended up in the trash bin of Sharon Theron, a resident...
Within one day of the start of Operation Crossing Guard – an initiative of Brightline and the Broward Sheriff’s Office [BSO] to help prevent train-related deaths – a woman was killed by the fast train when her car was caught on the tracks at Cypress Creek Road and Dixie Highway in Oakland Park.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A DNA lab in Texas is devoted solely to solving cold case killings and identifying victims -- and after one recent success in Palm Beach County, is working three more cases. Scientists at Othram Inc. were able to identify the victim in an almost...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The man believed to be behind a series of rapes in the 80s is in custody. Robert Koehler, 62, has been dubbed the "pillowcase rapist." "In June 1984, a woman living in an apartment in Pompano Beach endured a sudden, cruel and violent attack in the sanctity of her home. She was brutally raped at knifepoint by a man who broke into her apartment. After decades of wondering if the man who violated her would face justice, she now knows that he will, thanks to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit," said the sheriff's office.
PSLPD Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrants for Suspect Responsible for 15 Auto Burglaries. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Between March and April of this year, PSLPD received a rash of auto burglaries in the southwest region of the city. Cash, credit cards, a .45 caliber handgun, and wallets were reported stolen. Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and identified the suspect as 32-year-old, Jake Alexander.
An elderly driver has died after a Brightline train crashed into a vehicle on the railroad tracks in Oakland Park. The Broward Sheriff's Office identified the driver in Tuesday's crash as Liesel Hulden, 84, of Coconut Creek. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon near North Dixie...
