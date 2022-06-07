Man arrested in stabbing at Publix near Lantana

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The man believed to be behind a series of rapes in the 80s is in custody. Robert Koehler, 62, has been dubbed the "pillowcase rapist." "In June 1984, a woman living in an apartment in Pompano Beach endured a sudden, cruel and violent attack in the sanctity of her home. She was brutally raped at knifepoint by a man who broke into her apartment. After decades of wondering if the man who violated her would face justice, she now knows that he will, thanks to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit," said the sheriff's office.

