The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) invites the public to their “Learning with MODDC” workshop with storyteller Shannon M. Turner with StoryMuse at 3 p.m. CT, Monday, June 27. Turner will cover storytelling for advocacy, increasing the participant’s skills in storytelling. Self-advocates and advocates are encouraged to use their new skills when advocating at the Missouri State Capitol.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO