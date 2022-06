Effective: 2022-06-11 03:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gove; Logan; Sheridan; Thomas Visibility in the Oakley area has fallen to less than a mile. If traveling through this area be prepared for a rapid reduction in visibility through 9 AM CDT.

