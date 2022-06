Temperatures are forecast to be upwards of 100 degrees, and the City of Rancho Cordova wants to help our community beat the heat. Rancho Cordova City Hall will be a cooling center on Friday, June 10th from 2 PM - 8 PM. City Hall is located at 2729 Prospect Park Drive, and signage will direct residents to the cooling center room.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO