Remitly: Alignment With FinTech Partners Powers BaaS For The Underbanked. Consumers are increasingly adopting digital tools to manage their finances, but some underbanked populations need additional solutions to access the modern banking services they need. In the Digital-First Banking Tracker, a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, Dan Webber, general manager of Passbook at Remitly, discusses how aligning values and tech stacks with partnering organizations can help provide friction-free, convenient BaaS experiences that grow relationships with all consumers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO