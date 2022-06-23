Idaho State Journal

Read full article on original website
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV
A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
Idaho Falls police name officer, suspect involved in shooting
The Idaho Falls Police Department identified the officer and suspect from an officer-involved shooting in November. Veteran officer Dustin Cook shot and injured Kevin Chambers, 63, on Nov. 27 at the Eagles Lodge, a department news release said. Cook has been with the department for 15 years after having spent 10 years prior to that serving as a law enforcement officer in other eastern Idaho agencies, the release said. Cook...
Police: Man reportedly beat, choked woman for two days
IDAHO FALLS — A Nampa man has been arrested for reportedly attacking a woman repeatedly during an August incident. The victim said Kaleb Moir, 36, hit and choked her multiple times over the course of two days after he was kicked out of a motorcycle club. The first incident reportedly happened Aug. 16. The victim told Idaho Falls Police she was out with Moir when he picked a flower out...
HS scores 1/6: Poky girls take down Century, Marsh Valley boys beat Sugar-Salem
BOYS BASKETBALL Grace 49, West Side 42 Ty Gilbert led Grace with 13 points. American Falls 60, Malad 40 Marsh Valley 49, Sugar-Salem 32 North...
Police lock down Minico High School in response to 'legitimate threat'
RUPERT — Law enforcement officers from several agencies responded to Minico High School in Rupert on Thursday afternoon for "a legitimate threat," the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office reported. "The situation has been handled and everyone is safe. The investigation is still ongoing," the Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook early Thursday evening. KMVT TV in Twin Falls reported that the law enforcement officers responded to Minico High School in response to...
IDAHO FALLS — A Nampa man has been arrested for reportedly attacking a woman repeatedly during an August incident. The victim said Kaleb Moir, 36, hit and choked her multiple times over the course of two days after he was kicked out of a motorcycle club. The first incident reportedly happened Aug. 16. The victim told Idaho Falls Police she was out with Moir when he picked a flower out...
HS scores 1/7: Poky boys rout Shelley, Highland boys beat Mountain View
BOYS BASKETBALL Pocatello 68, Shelley 48 Thunder move to 12-0. Highland 51, Mountain View 38 Rams improve to 7-5. Blackfoot 66, Preston 56 ...
