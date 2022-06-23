ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho State Journal

Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV

A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls police name officer, suspect involved in shooting

The Idaho Falls Police Department identified the officer and suspect from an officer-involved shooting in November. Veteran officer Dustin Cook shot and injured Kevin Chambers, 63, on Nov. 27 at the Eagles Lodge, a department news release said. Cook has been with the department for 15 years after having spent 10 years prior to that serving as a law enforcement officer in other eastern Idaho agencies, the release said. Cook...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man reportedly beat, choked woman for two days

IDAHO FALLS — A Nampa man has been arrested for reportedly attacking a woman repeatedly during an August incident. The victim said Kaleb Moir, 36, hit and choked her multiple times over the course of two days after he was kicked out of a motorcycle club. The first incident reportedly happened Aug. 16. The victim told Idaho Falls Police she was out with Moir when he picked a flower out...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police lock down Minico High School in response to 'legitimate threat'

RUPERT — Law enforcement officers from several agencies responded to Minico High School in Rupert on Thursday afternoon for "a legitimate threat," the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office reported. "The situation has been handled and everyone is safe. The investigation is still ongoing," the Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook early Thursday evening. KMVT TV in Twin Falls reported that the law enforcement officers responded to Minico High School in response to...
RUPERT, ID
Idaho State Journal

