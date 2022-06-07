President Joe Biden Issues Statement in Support of Supervisor Hilda Solis

Anyone who came in contact with a bat at this site should call their doctor for an evaluation. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) was notified that a bat was handled by one or more individuals, including a group of children, at the Malibu Café at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Public Health is warning anyone who may have come in contact with this bat to contact their doctor to be evaluated for possible post-exposure rabies treatment or report any exposures by calling 213-974-1234.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO