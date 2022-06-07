ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

President Joe Biden Issues Statement in Support of Supervisor Hilda Solis

LOS ANGELES, CA – On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, President Joe Biden issued the following statement in support of LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis’ re-election bid. “Hilda...

As Outbreaks and Cases Increase at Skilled Nursing Facilities, Universal COVID Precautions Can Protect Residents and Staff

6,202 New Positive Cases and 8 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With high rates of transmission across Los Angeles County, positive cases and outbreaks are increasing at Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs). For the week ending May 29, Skilled Nursing Facilities reported 114 new cases among residents and 205 new cases among staff. This represents a 443% and 439% increase in new cases, respectively, when compared to one month ago when there were 21 new cases among residents and 38 new cases among staff for the week ending April 23.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. County Department of Mental Health Releases Inaugural Veteran Peer Access Network Report

LOS ANGELES (June 10, 2022) — The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) today released its inaugural annual report on the Veteran Peer Access Network (VPAN), a program that utilizes peer-to-peer engagement and grassroots partnerships to help the nation’s largest Veteran community. In 2021, VPAN served more than 2,500 Veterans through direct support and linkage to a wide range of benefit programs, including help with housing, getting benefits, employment, finances and family caregiving.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Potential Rabies Exposure at Malibu Café/Calamigos Ranch

Anyone who came in contact with a bat at this site should call their doctor for an evaluation. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) was notified that a bat was handled by one or more individuals, including a group of children, at the Malibu Café at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Public Health is warning anyone who may have come in contact with this bat to contact their doctor to be evaluated for possible post-exposure rabies treatment or report any exposures by calling 213-974-1234.
MALIBU, CA
Submissions Open for Fossilized and Realized: Tar Pits Video Festival, happening on July 22, 2022

Celebrate the iconic site by creating a one-minute (or shorter) video that may be selected to be screened. Los Angeles, CA (June 10, 2022) — Calling all video makers and Tar Pits enthusiasts! This summer is your opportunity to have your short video screened outdoors in the heart of Los Angeles during the Fossilized and Realized: Tar Pits Video Festival, happening on July 22, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA

