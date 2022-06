Celebrate the iconic site by creating a one-minute (or shorter) video that may be selected to be screened. Los Angeles, CA (June 10, 2022) — Calling all video makers and Tar Pits enthusiasts! This summer is your opportunity to have your short video screened outdoors in the heart of Los Angeles during the Fossilized and Realized: Tar Pits Video Festival, happening on July 22, 2022.

